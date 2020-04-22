Fans Can Now Pay Musicians Directly Through Spotify Thanks To A New Feature

While Spotify has garnered much criticism in that past for how the streaming service pays artists, a new feature aims to ensure musicians are receiving the funds they need. In light of the current pandemic, Spotify launched a new feature Wednesday that allows musicians to raise money directly through the app. Spotify’s Artist Fundraising Pick will allow fans to donate money to their favorite artists.

Artists who share their music on Spotify can opt to have the new feature, the Artist Fundraising Pick, appear as a badge atop their page. Fans can click on the feature and donate money through CashApp, GoFundMe, or PayPal to financially support their favorite musicians and touring crews. Appearing next to the existing Artist’s Pick section, the Artist Fundraising Pick badge makes it easy for artists who have been forced to cancel tours and other live shows seek financial assistance.

In a statement announcing the feature, Spotify said the Artist Fundraising Pick will play a “key role” in connecting musicians to their fans. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spotify has engaged our partners across the industry to discuss how we can support artists and the creative community who have been deeply impacted by the effects of the devastating virus. Though streaming continues to play a key role in connecting creators with their fans, numerous other sources of revenue have been interrupted or stopped altogether by this crisis.”

