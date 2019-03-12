Spotify Subscribers Can Now Get Hulu For Free

Getty Image

Spotify and Hulu have been partnering up to offer consumers of media a great deal for some time now. Last year, the music and TV/movie streaming services introduced a plan that gave users access to both platforms for just $13, which is $5 less than it would be to subscribe to each service individually. Now the companies have revealed that their joint deal is about to get even better: Spotify users can now add a free ad-supported Hulu subscription to their $9.99 plan, meaning you get both Spotify and Hulu for just $10.

There are a handful of details worth noting. Users who are already on the aforementioned $12.99 plan will automatically get the new $9.99 rate, while new users can sign up through Spotify’s Your Services page. The deal must also be claimed by June 10 or “while supplies last,” suggesting that this offer is only available for a set amount of users. Subscribers who gain Hulu access through this deal will also not have access to Hulu Live TV, or premium network add-ons like HBO, Showtime, and Starz. This deal also does not apply to users who have a Spotify Family subscription.

To learn more about the deal and the caveats that come with it, check out Spotify’s terms here.