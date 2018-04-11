Getty Image

Music and television are natural partners, as has been proven recently by shows like Atlanta, and by a variety of other shows and musical endeavors for as long as the two mediums have existed. For the past few years, both have been moving into new territory, aka online streaming. Spotify and Hulu have both become essential services to subscribe to for fans of music and TV, and now the two have come together to make it easier for consumers of media to have both in their life.

Normally, it would cost about $18 to subscribe to both services, but now Spotify and Hulu have announced a new combined subscription, so you’ll be able to save a few bucks by getting both services for just $12 monthly. This joint subscription will you get you Spotify’s full service, as well as Hulu’s entry-level tier.

Spotify and Hulu previously joined forces last year to offer a $5 subscription bundle for students, and the success of that offering sounds like it was a big reason for this new bundle.

Spotify chief premium business officer Alex Norstrom says in a statement, “Our student launch with Hulu was incredibly well received and we are excited to extend our reach by bringing Hulu to more of our Premium members in the US. With this exclusive Spotify offer, we are bundling two top media platforms for an unbeatable price.” Hulu senior VP Tim Connolly adds, “Based on the outstanding performance of the Spotify and Hulu student package, it’s clear that consumers love to combine their music and television experiences together.”

The plan will initially only be available to existing Spotify Premium subscribers in the US before rolling out to those who don’t subscribe to Spotify later this summer. This should be a positive move for Spotify as it looks to compete with Apple Music, which is on pace to pass Spotify’s US subscriber count by this summer.