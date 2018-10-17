Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is usually filmed in Los Angeles, but this week, Kimmel has brought the program to Brooklyn’s BAM Opera House for a special week of shows. Meanwhile, St. Vincent is currently promoting MassEducation, her new album that features piano renditions of songs from her 2017 record Masseduction. One of the highlights of both albums is “New York,” so having Annie Clark on Kimmel’s stretch of Brooklyn shows to perform the song was a perfect storm, and that’s just what happened last night.

Like her previous performances of MassEducation songs, St. Vincent was joined by pianist Thomas Bartlett, but what’s most notable here is the creative way in which the performance was shot. The song begins with a close-up on St. Vincent’s face, with the shot slowly widening through the first half of the song to reveal that she’s leaning on Bartlett’s piano. About halfway through the song, the curtain behind her rises, which reveals the studio audience erupting into applause at their first sight of Clark. She then turns around to face the crowd for the rest of the gentle and beautiful performance.

Watch St. Vincent perform “New York” above.

MassEducation is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Get it here.