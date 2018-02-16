St. Vincent Shows Off Her Pearl Jam Fandom With Her Intimate Acoustic Cover Of ‘Tremor Christ’

#Pearl Jam
Deputy Music Editor
02.16.18

“Tremor Christ” warm up in Asheville.

A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) on

St. Vincent has been on a cover song tear as of late. One moment, she’s posting a behind-the-scenes impromptu take on Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl,” the next she’s reinterpreting Rihanna for a studio session. And, it makes sense, as she has been on a tour that requires her to play the same majestic show nightly, and the artist’s creative impulses to put something new into the world is just too much to hold back.

Well, the urge has struck again, as St. Vincent has shared on Instagram an abbreviated take on Pearl Jam’s “Tremor Christ,” from what this writer considers their best album, 1994’s Vitalogy. St. Vincent had previously admitted to being a Pearl Jam obsessive, and the song choice proves it, as this is a pretty deep cut that the band themselves rarely performs anymore. St. Vinny’s take is faithful to the original, adding a little bit of her own guitar flair to the stripped-down take of a song that typically features crunchy guitars and a wailing Eddie Vedder. Instead, we get the intimacy of Annie Clark enjoying a calm moment to herself, playing the music of her youth, and sharing it with a new generation.

Check out the clip of St. Vincent covering Pearl Jam’s “Tremor Christ” above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pearl Jam
TAGSpearl jamst. vincent

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP