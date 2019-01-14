Getty Image

Yesterday, the Hollywood Palladium played host to the “Malibu Love Sesh,” a benefit show to help with recovery efforts after the California wildfires. The event had a noteworthy lineup, headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beck, and St. Vincent. During her set, St. Vincent was all acoustic, and one of the four songs she performed was a cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Breaking The Girl.”

The original version of this song is also led by acoustic guitar, but St. Vincent’s rendition brought the energy to a more relaxing level. It’s a song she has plenty of experience with, too: St. Vincent said the song was one of the first ones she learned to play on guitar. She also added at the conclusion of her performance, “I wanna give a very special thank you to [Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist] Josh Klinghoffer, for f**king bitching guitar playing, but also for correcting my chords just about 20 minutes ago.”

Flea previously said when the event was announced, “We the Red Hot Chili Peppers are happy oh so happy and thankful that we can help out a little bit with those who lost so much in the Woolsey fire. The destructive effects of climate change are ongoing and will be difficult for us human beings to deal with. Love is the only thing that can help us. Love each other, love the earth, let’s be there for each other. Come on down and join us red hots, Beck, and St. Vincent and let’s put some energy into helping out those in need. And let’s party our asses off too.”

Watch St. Vincent cover Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Breaking The Girl” above.