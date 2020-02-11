Janelle Monae, St. Vincent, Trent Reznor, And More Will Speak At This Year’s SXSW

SXSW, Austin’s annual showcase of all things music, film, and culture, takes place over the span of two weeks in March. While many festival attendees make the trek to Texas to see the best music and independent films the year has to offer, the event also features big-name speakers. SXSW just unveiled the full list of keynote speakers. Artists like Janelle Monae, St. Vincent, Trent Reznor, and Carrie Brownstein will take the stage to share takeaways from their respective careers.

During her SXSW keynote speech, Janelle Monae will discuss her music as well as her role in the upcoming dramatic thriller Antebellum. St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein will also speak about film, joining each other on stage to talk about their new movie The Nowhere Inn.

The announcement arrives after Jenelle Monae’s captivating tribute to Mr. Rogers at this year’s Oscars. Monae took the stage surrounded by backup dancers dressed in costumes featured in snubbed films from the past year. “It’s time to come alive because the Oscars is so white!” she sang.

SXSW has also announced a lineup of other speakers for the event. The remainder of the list includes artists like 50 Cent, Ozzy Osbourne, Margo Price, Spike Jonze, Stephen Colbert, Desus & Mero, and more. Find the full list of SXSW keynote speakers here.

Janelle Monae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.