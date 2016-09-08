Stephen Colbert Performs An Ode To The Lost Love Of Hiddleswift

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you have spent any time on the internet over the past few months, you’ve probably had enough exposure to the power of Hiddleswift to form an opinion about the couple, whether you wanted to or now. Whether it was an elaborate conspiracy or just two beautiful white rich people who decided to enjoy a little summer lovin’, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have ended their contract relationship. Not even a proclamation of love on a tank top was enough to keep these two out of the woods.

As we all process the emotional fallout of this break up (someone should check on Ryan Reynolds), Stephen Colbert is here to help us pick up the pieces. The Late Show host “does what Taylor always does after a break up” and performs a song that he wrote on a stringless guitar detailing the feeling that he was a part of the relationship due to the constant media coverage.

“How could you do this to me? Think of all our memories, like kissing on that rock, or climbing on that rock, or walking on that rock… man, we spent a lot of time on rocks.”

They really, really did. While Colbert mourns the loss of “Colbiddleswift,” he pledges his new loyalty to Swift’s “Bad Blood” nemesis Katy Perry and her equally public romance. Long live Colbkatlandoploom!

(Via The Late Show)