The narrative surrounding the new Stephen Malkmus record, titled Groove Denied and out on March 15 via Matador Records, is that it is the former-Pavement leader’s foray into electronic experimentation, using things like Ableton, drum machines, and soft synths. And judging by its first single, “Viktor Borgia,” that resulted in an entirely new sound for the indie legend, influenced by his time in Berlin and evoking the rave sounds of the region. But on his latest single, “Rushing The Acid Frat,” Malkmus shows that even with new recording techniques, he can actually come full circle for music that evokes some of the melodic gestures of his oldest recordings.

For the video for “Rushing The Acid Frat,” Malkmus gets animated and visits Los Angeles, all while the images turn as trippy as the titular psychedelic suggests. Created by Robert Strange and James Papper, it’s a colorful visual to accompany Malkmus’ lyrics about a “Grateful Dead druggy tie-dye” frat that he remembers experiencing. It’s a wild ride that speaks to the amount of fun Malkmus appears to be having on this album. And it’s contagious.

Check out the video for Stephen Malkmus’ “Rushing The Acid Frat” above, and look for his new album, Groove Denied, in a few weeks.