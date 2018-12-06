Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The best songs tend to come from a personal place, and that’s just where Steve Gunn went on his newest song, “Stonehurst Cowboy.” Stonehurst is the Philadelphia neighborhood where Gunn grew up, and “Cowboy” refers to his father, who passed away in 2016. The song, for which he also released an acoustic video, is a tribute to his dad, and the emotional track is a fitting way to honor somebody who meant a lot to him.

Gunn says of his father:

“Apparently, according to him, he was one of the toughest guys in his neighborhood. He would jokingly talk about how he had the fastest boxing hands back then, which became an ongoing joke in the family. When I got a bit older, he told me some pretty wild stories of what happened to him back then. Heavily affected by the Vietnam War, he became an adult at hyperspeed after high school when he was drafted — though he didn’t end up actually fighting in Vietnam. He was too young to know what the hell was going on when the war broke, and it wasn’t until he, his brothers and friends came back that he made any sense of it. My father was a positive and hilarious force among his family and friends for the rest of his life. I miss him dearly.”

Listen to “Stonehurst Cowboy” above. Gunn also has some tour dates in 2019, so find those here.

The Unseen In Between is out 01/18 via Matador. Pre-order it here.