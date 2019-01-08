Steve Gunn’s ‘Vagabond’ Is A Rousing Anthem For The Runaways

Steve Gunn‘s “Vagabond” is an anthem for the runaways. The song, named after Gunn’s favorite film by Agnes Varda, is the newest track release off of his upcoming record, The Unseen In Between. Lyrically, it pays homage to Vagabond‘s cast of characters who ditched comfort for the promise of freedom, and provides a rousing score for a life on the run. The Unseen In Between is Gunn’s second album release with Matador Records, and is set to drop on January 18.

The twangy track features harmonies by Meg Baird and comes accompanied by a classic, shadowy black-and-white video directed by Jason Evans with graphics by ESPO. The video captures a performance of the song, allowing the vivid imagery that Gunn weaves into his storytelling throughout “Vagabond” to take the front seat.

You can watch the video for “Vagabond” above. The Unseen In Between is out January 18 via Matador Records. Find it here. Catch Steve Gunn on tour at one of the dates below.

1/30 — New Haven, CT @ State House $
1/31 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^
2/01 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
2/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
2/07 — Long Beach, CA @ The Hangout (solo show)
2/08 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah ^
2/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^
2/10 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley $
2/12 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater $
2/13 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern $
2/15 — Novato, CA @ Honk Tavern #
2/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #
3/12 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet *
3/13 — Den Haag, NL @ Paard *
3/14 — Groningen, NL @ Vera *
3/15 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher *
3/16 — Aarhus, DK @ Radar *
3/18 — Stavanger, NO @ Folken *
3/20 — Oslo, NO @ Revolver *
3/21 — Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik *
3/22 — Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *
3/23 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club *
3/24 — Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre *
3/25 — Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz *
3/26 — Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur *
3/27 — Vienna, AU @ Arena *
3/30 — Luzern, CH @ Südpol *
3/31 — Zurich, CH @ Rotefabrik *
4/01 — Lyon, FR @ Sonic *
4/02 — Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain *
4/03 — Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun *
4/04 — Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival
4/05 — London, UK @ Oslo *
4/06 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds *
4/07 — Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club *
4/08 — Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute *
4/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club +
4/19 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +
4/20 — Galien, MI @ The Storehouse
4/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway +
4/22 — Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street +
4/23 — Dallas, TX @ Double Wide +
4/24 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda +
4/26 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +
4/27 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club +
4/28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl +
4/29 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement +
4/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight +
5/01 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle +
5/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre +
5/03 — Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall +
5/04 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

^ w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore
$ w/ Meg Baird
# w/ Sachiko Kanenobu
* w/ Papercuts
+ w/ Gun Outfit

