Getty Image

On Friday night, Stevie Nicks became the first ever woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Harry Styles held the honor of presenting Nicks with the award. Her first induction was in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac, but now her induction is thanks to her iconic solo career.

Harry Styles gave Stevie Nicks an earnest and funny introduction speech.

“She’s so wise and serene,” Styles said. “She sees all the romance and the drama in the world and she celebrates it. She will stand on stage introducing a song, telling you how she wrote them — honestly — like you’re the only other person in the world. You’re more than a fan. You are a friend. And the words say in so many ways: I understand you and you are not alone. And that is true Stevie.”

Styles went on to say that Nicks is an inspiration in music, and an inspiration in other ways.

“Somewhere around 2005, 2006, this woman became God,” said Styles. “I think we can all agree on that. On Halloween, one in seven people dresses as Stevie Nicks. She is both an adjective, and a verb — to quote my father, “That was very Stevie Nicks!” or to quote my mother, “I Stevie Nicks’ed that sh*t so hard.”

During her acceptance speech Nicks said she hopes to be an inspiration for other female musicians.

“I hope… what I am doing is opening up the door for other women to go like, ‘Hey, man, I can do it too,’” she said.