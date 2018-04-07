Merge/Atlantic/Saddle Creek

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week.

Cardi B has already had plenty of big weeks in her life, but the previous and next few days are among the biggest of her life: She’s hosting Saturday Night Live today, she’ll be sitting behind the Tonight Show desk with Jimmy Fallon in a couple days, and most importantly, her debut album just dropped yesterday. Meanwhile, Wye Oak, Hop Along, and Alison Wonderland all shared excellent albums of confident female-fronted music, Chance The Rapper associate Saba dropped a new record (and got Chance on it), and plenty of other rappers also put out buzzworthy releases.

Cardi B — Invasion Of Privacy

Even though it didn’t seem like it would be the case based on the initial tracklist, Cardi B got some high-profile features on her debut full-length, from the likes of Chance The Rapper, SZA, 21 Savage, and more. She doesn’t need the help, though: “Bodak Yellow” blew up on its own, and most of the album tracks see Cardi doing her idiosyncratic thing all by herself.

Read our review of Invasion Of Privacy here.

Wye Oak — The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs

On their sixth album, Wye Oak have created something that needs a lot of words to describe it. Songs like the title track, “It Was Not Natural,” and “Lifer” are experimental, catchy, electronic, organic, upbeat, downtempo, adventurous, exciting, emotional, introspective… and most importantly, really, really good, a strong step forward for a band that was already in a pretty great spot.

Read our review of The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs here.

Hop Along — Bark Your Head Off, Dog

Frances Quinlan is one of the most engaging singers in indie rock at the moment, and for years now, she’s led her band through some perfectly adept indie rock. Bark Your Head Off, Dog is undoubtedly charting new ground for the group, though, and the leap they’ve made between their previous record and this one is pretty astounding. Quinlan told Uproxx that this is more of a “studio” album than the “band” albums they’ve made before, and the polished sound of the record suggests that’s true.

Read our interview with the Quinlan here.