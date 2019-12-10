Summer Walker may be a shy performer but her star has been consistently on the rise all year, leading to her biggest stage yet: The Tonight Show. With the help of her electric backup band, she gives a buttoned-up but silky smooth performance that should lead to even higher heights in the year ahead. Dressed in a power pantsuit with dazzling gold embellishments and stiletto pumps, the Atlantan singer led her troupe in a simmering performance of “Playing Games,” the lead single from her recently-released debut album Over It. Check it out above.

Summer, who experienced her breakout with last year’s Last Day Of Summer mixtape and a timely assist from Drake on the remix to her “Girls Need Love,” has been forthright about her anxiety and stage fright when it comes to performing live, saying that she may not even tour in the future because of it. That hasn’t stopped her from becoming an R&B force, with hit singles alongside 21 Savage and Jhene Aiko (on her “Triggered” remix) and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (on “Stretch You Out“) propelling Over It to a historical record as the most-streamed album by a female R&B artist.

