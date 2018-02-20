Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Superorgamism’s self-titled album — and their Domino Recordings debut — is just around the corner, set for release next week. We’ve already heard the trippy official first single “Everybody Wants To Be Famous,” and now, on the eve of the full release, the multinational band has now shared the video for “Reflections On The Screen.”

Directed by Robert Strange, the visual for the pulsing, minimalist track is retro in its color and aesthetic, but modern in its depiction of technology and contemporary communication. Combined with original footage of band members singing from within MacBook and iPhone screens, the video uses archival footage plucked from both NASA and the 1978 international short film The Kauri, which work well together to give it a very unique feel that simultaneously feels familiar, yet completely original.

It’s interesting that a band with members from across the world (including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and elsewhere) seems to have such a well-constructed narrative and coherent sensibility, and the video for “Reflections On The Screen” does a great job of accentuating both. Check it out above.

Superorganism is out 3/2. Pre-order it here and catch the band on their current world tour, which hits the United States in mid-March.