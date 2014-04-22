Survey Says…These Are The 10 Most Misheard Song Lyrics Of All-Time

The most famous misheard lyric of all-time is probably, “Excuse me while I kiss this guy” (Jimi Hendrix was ahead of his time, but not THAT progressive). Yet “Purple Haze” surprisingly didn’t even place in the top-five in a survey conducted by Blinkbox Music of the songs with the most misheard lyric.
Here’s the top-10, led by a song you’ve heard a million times because admit it, Gold is the first album in your iTunes library when sorted alphabetically by artist, and it accidentally begins playing all the time.
1. ABBA – Dancing Queen (22%)
Wrong: See that girl, watch her scream, kicking the dancing queen
Right: See that girl, watch that scene, diggin’ the dancing queen
2. Queen – We Will Rock You (18%)
Wrong: Kicking your cat all over the place
Right: Kicking your can all over the place
3. Bon Jovi – Living On A Prayer (12%)
Wrong: It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not
Right: It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not
4. Madonna – Like a Virgin (12%)
Wrong: Like a virgin touched for the thirty-first time
Right: Like a virgin touched for the very first time
5. The Monkees – I’m A Believer (12%)
Wrong: Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her
Right: Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer
6. Johnny Nash – I Can See Clearly Now (11%)
Wrong: I can see clearly now Lorraine has gone
Right: I can see clearly now, the rain is gone
7. Rihanna – We Found Love (11%)
Wrong: What it takes to form a line
Right: What it takes to come alive
8. Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze (9%)
Wrong: Excuse me while I kiss this guy
Right: Excuse me whilst I kiss the sky
9. Spice Girls – Wannabe (9%)
Wrong: If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get rid of my friends
Right: If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends
10. Starship – We Built This City (8%)
Wrong: We built this city on logs and coal
Right: We built this city on rock and roll
Where’s “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite”? I’m still 97% sure Michael Stipe is saying “Colin Jamaica,” which is also the name of a spec script I’m writing about a detective who solves reggae-themed crimes.
There’s a bathroom on the right.
10. Starship – We Built This City (8%)
Wrong: We built this city on logs and coal
Right: We built this city on rock and roll
This is some serious trolling.
No doubt about it.
The whole list is.
You’re both right.
fifth’d’d.
Purple Haze is the only one of these that I can believe
I will say…I thought “kicking the dancing queen” was the lyric. I just assumed they were talking about the can-can or something. I don’t know what Abba is into.
I don’t believe this survey.
The only one I can see is the Rihanna one because I pretty much never know what she’s actually saying.
Maybe I’m just bitter and disappointed that “Revved up like a douche” isn’t on this list.
I always thought it was “Wrapped up like a douche.” Maybe that’s why it didn’t make it on there; not enough uniformity in the mis-hearings.
I thought the same thing. The Rihanna one is the only one that I can legit see anyone mistaking
It’s “cut loose like a deuce” because a two is a worthless card in poker.
If people actually think these are the lyrics I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
@The Amazing Dougie: In the Springsteen original, it was “cut loose like a deuce,” but in Manfred Mann’s (more famous) version, the lyrics were changed to “revved up like a deuce.”
I would watch “Colin Jamaica”
My friend thought Elton John seriously sang “Hold me closer, Tony Danza.” ….No joke.
Is your friend Phoebe Buffay?
Purty little love song, eight feet long
I call bullshit on this survey.
Yeah. That’s some of the dumbest shit I’ve read.
Unlike you guys I won’t call bullshit on this survey. Why? BECAUSE MOST PEOPLE DON’T GIVE A SHIT ABOUT LYRICS. Or they hear what they want to hear. Tons of people have quoted lyrics wrong or sang along to them not knowing the correct words while I was with them and every single time I laughed my fucking balls off. C’mon this isn’t hard to believe. Most people don’t care.
“Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her”
Haha.
I call bullshit! The only one that could be misunderstood is Jimi Hendrix. But I don’t agree with the rest. At all. I agree with those who think this is a made up list.
Who mishears Dancing Queen. Those Swedes spent thousands upon thousands of hours mastering English to sell us lovable pop songs. Appreciate their hard work!
Also don’t put the cover of the “Voulez-Vous” album when EVERYBODY knows “Dancing Queen” was the second track on the “Arrival” album.
/Looks at himself and realizes he is a failure because he loves ABBA.
//Sad Face
ABBA is an international treasure sir and there is no shame in loving them. I too love the majestic Swedes and their gift of catchy bouncy pop songs. Bless them. Bless you. Bless us all. Gimme gimme gimme a man after midnight. Amen.
sittin’ on a cock cuz i’m gay
There’s some current song on the radio that my wife has recently informed me doesn’t go:
“Lately I’ve been losing sleep dreaming about the things that we could eat”
I don’t like that song anymore.
Oh and for a minute I though Rihanna found love “in a homeless place.”
I’m not very good at caring about current popular music.
I never miss heard any of those
Mambo # 5
W- were going to shuck and jive
R- You and me are going to touch the sky
Country western song?
W- who cut the fart next door
R- who’s car is parked next door
“Excuse me while I kiss this guy”
Who is the dumbass that listens to the song and hears that?
No CCR “There’s a bathroom on the right?”
This is a hilarious set of misheard lyrics with illustrations:
[digestivepyrotechnics.blogspot.com]
If you are going to say “Of all Time,” you need to go back further than the 70’s.
Blinded by the Light, by Manfred Mann has more misheard lyrics in one song than your selection had in total.
For the living on a prayer lyrics i actually thought it was
It doesn’t make a difference wether we make it or not
I think wether isn’t a word