Last month, Swae Lee launched a (non-explicit) OnlyFans to promote the launch of a new single, “Reality Check.” The hook of the song goes, “Who needs a reality check? I got a check in reality.” Now, he wants to give some of his fans a check in reality: Lee has launched the #RealityCheckChallenge, in which four winners will get a nice “reality check” for $1,200.

Explaining the contest in a video from his driveway, Lee said, “The more creative you get, the better. The more fun you get, the better. Include your friends, you can do it solo, just get creative with it. Four lucky winners… have fun.”

He also shared the written official rules for the contest, which read, “Swae Lee knows times are hard with the current state of the economy and wants to issue four (4) Reality Checks for $1200 each (US Only) to (2) two male/male group and (2) two female/female group with the most creative video to his new song ‘Reality Check’.” The rules go on to note that videos can be posted on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, and Triller, and must include the hashtag #RealityCheckChallenge and a tag for @swaelee.

What’s up guys I’m giving away 4 Reality Checks a total of $1200 bucks each‼️CHOOSING 2 males and 2 females CHOOSING THE WINNERS IN 2 weeks‼️‼️ #RealityCheckChallenge pic.twitter.com/7Ic5OqbeJx — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 1, 2020

Official rules pic.twitter.com/PVjaXLxwdl — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, he’s been productive working on new music, as he apparently sent 733 songs to Mike Will Made-It for his new album.