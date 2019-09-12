Just days before accompanying Post Malone on The Runaway Tour, Swae Lee has decided to release the visual to “Sextasy,” attempting to exemplify couple goals, according to a press release.

Everybody go watch the Sextasy video! OUT NOW ❤️💊 https://t.co/EjGIk8nREN pic.twitter.com/uR5FGkNspx — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) September 12, 2019

The video starts with a 30-second voicemail message from Swae’s lady friend meant to be directed about him (and her feelings). The video picks up at the 1:00 mark with Swae in a floatie poolside at his residence with his lady from the voicemail looking on at him while smoking a joint. Later, Swae’s lady accompanies him inside the floatie, where Swae’s now sporting a handle of dark liquor rum.

Trading in the pool for the highway, Swae and his lady ditch the previous scene to joy-ride in his two-door red convertible. At one point, the couple pulls over, Swae Lee sits on the hood of the car, and his lady dances for him as cars go by on the highway. Eventually, the pair make their way to the beach to enjoy the view of the sunset, and to let waves splash on their feet. Swae has more alcohol, as the video winds down with his lady pulling a joint out of her boot while they blaze up under the stars to a scenic view.

While it’s not clear if Swae is still releasing his album before tour starts, you can still purchase tickets for The Runaway Tour here.