Horror is a multi-sensory experience. The appearance of scary monsters and eerie settings can build a palpable sense of fear and anticipation, but the right sound effects and music are just as important for delivering thrills and chills. That’s why when building their interactive horror short, the animators at UPROXX and creative directors at Optical Animal reached out to Sweater Beats, calling on the musician to help score the horror short film that they’re creating and projecting onto the side of a building in downtown Los Angeles. With the collaboration, the teams will create a jaw-dropping presentation that will benefit from Sweater Beats’ ability to live mix new sounds into his pre-arranged horror score.

Sweater Beats (real name Antonio Cuna) has previously worked with the likes of Icona Pop, Hayley Kiyoko, and others, but his latest collaboration is unlike anything he’s done before. It’s also a bit of dream fulfillment for him: “I’ve always been a fan of sci-fi and fantasy, and I get to take all the soundtracks that I grew up watching and put it into this project,” He says. “I’ve always wanted to score a film, so it’s going to be epic.”

While it’s a fun endeavor, this kind of project can come with challenges, specifically when it comes to finding the right sounds for the right moment from an immense audio library. Those challenges are greatly reduced thanks to Intel, who is supplying Sweater Beats with a Falcon TLX Laptop with an Intel® Core™ i7 processor featuring Intel® Optane™ memory.

“I use Intel Optane memory to access all those sounds like that,” he says, snapping his fingers.

Watch the above video to learn more about Sweater Beats and his work on this exciting project.