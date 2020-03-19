SZA Understands Why Some People Are ‘Making Light’ Of The Coronavirus

When the coronavirus outbreak first started, there were lots of memes and jokes. As the situation has become more and more widespread, however, the tone of conversations about the coronavirus and COVID-19 have become decidedly more serious. Not everybody is approaching life during the pandemic the same way, though, and SZA says she can understand why some folks might be “making light” of the situation.

On Twitter yesterday, SZA shared her thoughts about how different people are dealing with the coronavirus: “Everyone processes crisis death and adversity differently . Stop judging ppl for not being like you . If their making light of it that could be the only way they get through the day. Focus on urself . Dead ass”

One fan responded, “True, true, but it also pays to be mindful of the people that are suffering due to coronavirus, whether it be the sickness or death of a love one or being infected themselves. Compassion cost nothing.” SZA answered, “Both my parents are high health risks . My grandma is moving into a new aptmnt literally today she’s 90 and outside. I was forced to fly to Texas for my sisters surgery yesterday. Would u like me to cry about it or u tryna help me stay positive .. asking for myself.” She immediately followed that with, “Lol shut up n mind ur business .. a concept.” SZA later added, “denial is a coping mechanism . Everyone is suffering let’s not police how we do it.”

Somebody else asked SZA how her self-quarantine was going, and she is seeing the bright side of the situation: “Lowkey Fire lots of reflection and poetry .. typical me sh*t.”

On the other side of the coin is Zac Brown, who shared a teary video message yesterday directed towards “the people that aren’t taking this seriously, and the people who are out partying, and the people that are sitting on beaches,” saying, “The longer that America doesn’t take this seriously and doesn’t stay in and try to contain this, the longer that everyone’s going to be out of jobs, the longer that we’re going to be pushed into this recession that we’re all about to enter into. The sickness has just begun here, it’s just started to rear its head. So you need to wake up, you need to stay indoors and try to socially distance yourself and stay inside.”