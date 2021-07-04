The music world is just a day removed from the one-year anniversary of Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. The 19-track effort, which extended to 34 songs after a deluxe reissue, stood as one of last year’s most popular albums. In fact, at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, the project won Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album. Now, the late rapper’s team is preparing to release a second posthumous album as its impending arrival was confirmed at the end of last month.

At the time of the announcement, a title for the project had not been revealed. That changed when the pre-order for the album went live on streaming services Saturday night. The late rapper’s second posthumous album will be titled Pop Smoke and it will deliver 17 songs to listeners. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to view the album’s official tracklist and possible guest features, but in the meantime, they can press play on the outro for Pop Smoke which finds the Brooklyn native giving a motivational speech to listeners.

Along with the announcement of Pop Smoke, the late rapper’s team shared an album trailer that portrayed interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with the Brooklyn native. “Never let anybody get in between you and your creations,” the rapper says in the trailer. “Why you just trying to be cool? You gotta make history.”

You can listen to the outro from Pop Smoke in the video above.

Pop Smoke is out 7/16 via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic. Pre-order it here.