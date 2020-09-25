Music

T.I. Announces His New Album, ‘The Libra,’ With The ‘Ring’ Video Featuring Young Thug

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

With the release of the new video for “The Ring” featuring Young Thug, T.I. begins the rollout for his upcoming album, The Libra. The Atlanta rapper announced his new project today, his 40th birthday, along with the new video, which sees the two rappers exchanging bars in a “research facility” that looks a lot like the reserve Batcave from The Dark Knight. The video also features a preview of another new T.I. song, finishing with the title of the upcoming album and warning that it’s “coming soon.”

T.I.’s return to music comes two years after his most recent full-length release, Dime Trap, brought the world the singles “Jefe,” “Wraith,” and “The Weekend.” Incidentally, “The Weekend” also featured Young Thug, who’s become a frequent collaborator of the trap rap pioneer after beginning their musical partnership in 2014 with “About the Money.” Young Thug has since taken on his own mentor role for younger artists coming up under him the same way, including Gunna, Lil Gotit, and Lil Keed, all of whom are signed to his YSL Records label.

Watch T.I.’s “The Ring video featuring Young Thug above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×