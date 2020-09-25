With the release of the new video for “The Ring” featuring Young Thug, T.I. begins the rollout for his upcoming album, The Libra. The Atlanta rapper announced his new project today, his 40th birthday, along with the new video, which sees the two rappers exchanging bars in a “research facility” that looks a lot like the reserve Batcave from The Dark Knight. The video also features a preview of another new T.I. song, finishing with the title of the upcoming album and warning that it’s “coming soon.”

T.I.’s return to music comes two years after his most recent full-length release, Dime Trap, brought the world the singles “Jefe,” “Wraith,” and “The Weekend.” Incidentally, “The Weekend” also featured Young Thug, who’s become a frequent collaborator of the trap rap pioneer after beginning their musical partnership in 2014 with “About the Money.” Young Thug has since taken on his own mentor role for younger artists coming up under him the same way, including Gunna, Lil Gotit, and Lil Keed, all of whom are signed to his YSL Records label.

Watch T.I.’s “The Ring video featuring Young Thug above.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.