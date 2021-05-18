T-Pain Wants To Make You A Drink With His New Book Of Cocktail Recipes

For nearly 15 years now, T-Pain‘s been primarily recognized by his signature hit, “Buy U A Drank(Shawty Snappin’).” The song, which reached the No.1 spot on the Hot 100 in May 2007 and was sampled in T-Pain’s latest single, “I Like Dat” featuring Kehlani, has since seen a recent resurgence thanks to its popularity on TikTok. Therefore, it’s no surprise that it formed the inspiration for T-Pain’s latest endeavor: a book of cocktail recipes, cheekily titled Can I Mix You A Drink?

Written with the input of God Save The Queens author Kathy Iandoli and mixologist Maxwell Britten, the title bills the book as 50 cocktail recipes from T-Pain’s life and career. T-Pain told Billboard, “Years back, I got up with my friend, [author] Kathy Iandoli, and told her I wanted to do some innovative s–t, so this was a concept we had in mind for a while, where I could combine my music with my love of drinking. She and I worked on this for a while, and then we both were busy with other stuff, then we came back together and finished this up.”

Can I Mix You a Drink? is due September 14, 2021, and is available for pre-order in both hardcover and Kindle editions here.