Earlier in January, genre-defying New Zealand-born musician Tamaryn released the soaring and seething “Fits Of Rage,” her first new song since 2015. The track also marked the announcement of her forthcoming album, one with a title that goes impeccably with her general brooding, shadowy aesthetic: Dreaming The Dark. The record is set for release on March 22 via DERO Arcade – and today, Tamaryn is dropping more of a preview of what the new collection of tracks will entail. The second synthpop single from Dreaming the Dark is called “Angels Of Sweat,” and it’s being released along with a hazy, ethereal self-directed music video.

The single and video mark the second part of a series Tamaryn is unveiling called “archetype dramas,” which accompanies the song with a melodramatic visual story told by a slate of characters. In “Angels Of Sweat,” Tamaryn says that her character represents the “biggest diva in the sky,” The Moon. The song rings like an anthem of assuredness and poise, with Tamaryn singing lyrics like, “Embrace your desire / Lived so many lives / It’s already night.”

You can listen to the single and watch the video for Tamaryn’s “Angels of Sweat” above. Dreaming the Dark is out March 22 via DERO Arcade. Pre-order it here.