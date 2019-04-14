Getty Image

Australian psych-pop band Tame Impala are not new to Coachella. Although it was their first time headlining, it was the band’s fourth time playing the festival. They made the most of their high-production time slot complete with mind-bending visuals, confetti, and laser beams to accompany their signature hazy guitars and rippling vocals. The band also played new tracks off their forthcoming album, as well as a mix of hits heavily drawing from their previous project Currents.

Frontman Kevin Parker is notoriously quiet on stage, but he did make a few remarks to the crowd. “This is our fourth Coachella,” he said. “I think it’s pretty safe to say never in a million years did I think I’d be up here, at this time of night, getting to play for all you guys.”

The crowd then danced along to hits like “Let It Happen,” “The Less I Know The Better,” and “Elephant.”

ITS TAME IMPALA NO ONE SPEAK pic.twitter.com/e9EAXeAFN3 — Mads🎗 (@MadsDxlxn) April 14, 2019

Tame Impala shot a bunch of confetti out into the audience during "Let it Happen." Love that they started with that song. pic.twitter.com/VGhwiWWTay — Alex Groves (@AlexDGroves) April 14, 2019