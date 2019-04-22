Matt Sav

Tame Impala were among this year’s Coachella headliners (even if his bandmates learned that news kind of late), and it turns out their performances are just the beginning of a busy summer for the group. Kevin Parker and company just announced that they have added some North American tour dates to their schedule: In July and August, the band will be in Toronto, Detroit, Minneapolis, Madison Square Garden in New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

The band has yet to officially announce their fourth album, but all signs point to one being on the way. Aside from the tour dates, Tame Impala has shared a pair of singles recently, and they premiered new songs at Coachella.

Check out Tame Impala’s upcoming tour dates below.