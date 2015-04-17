Target Employees Celebrate Unemployment By Covering ‘Closing Time’ In Abandoned Store

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the day that their employer, a Target in Victoria, British Columbia, shut down for good, four now-former staffers recorded themselves covering “Closing Time” by Semisonic. In one neat dolly shot, the band is dragged by two Cosmo Kramers, while the cameraperson follows. It’s also pretty damn sad because these guys lost their jobs, and the store is being torn apart all around them.

I would also believe that the guy playing guitar was actually in Semisonic. Who’d know?

Via: Death & Taxes