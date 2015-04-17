Target Employees Celebrate Unemployment By Covering ‘Closing Time’ In Abandoned Store

On the day that their employer, a Target in Victoria, British Columbia, shut down for good, four now-former staffers recorded themselves covering “Closing Time” by Semisonic. In one neat dolly shot, the band is dragged by two Cosmo Kramers, while the cameraperson follows. It’s also pretty damn sad because these guys lost their jobs, and the store is being torn apart all around them.
I would also believe that the guy playing guitar was actually in Semisonic. Who’d know?
Via: Death & Taxes
I bet that they will be on Ellen next week.
Its Canada so they’ll be on Ehllen
@Munkee +1
Isn’t closing time about babies??
Yup. Which makes an already lame song even more lame.
Come on—the guy wrote it for his unborn daughter. Can we agree not to crap on every single thing?
I agree not to crap on every single thing. But I really do think I should be allowed to crap on this one single thing. Because it is terrible and smarmy and lame. I’m glad he loves his unborn daughter and everything, but those are some cheesy damn lyrics that get even worse when you’re applying them to an unborn child.
::kicks Santa in the balls:: Fuck you, fat man, get those reindeer off my roof!
@CBattles6 He’s right. It’s a load of over sentimental horseshit.
I consider this another security breach on Target.
Guitar is one, percussion is two, vocals is three, four is up to the imagination? The Ghost of Target is four.
Well done!! 200 Club Zed points for each of you!
Bonus: every time you hear this song you realise that the embarassingly-bad lyrics are somehow even worse than Rebecca Black’s “Friday”