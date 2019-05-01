Taron Egerton Soars In The Video For His Faithful Rendition Of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’

Deputy Music Editor
05.01.19

While Elton John is currently taking his farewell tour, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, around the world, the rock legend is set to be in the public eye like never before this summer. The film Rocketman is set to open on in the US on May 31, with the Dexter Fletcher-directed film premiering at Cannes a couple weeks earlier. Following the success of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which went on to win four Academy Awards and grossing nearly a billion dollars globally, the bar is set pretty high for what Rocket Man could be if all things go right. And a big part of that hinges on the music.

On May 24, Interscope Records will release Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture, which features a host of Elton John/Bernie Taupin classics performed by the film’s star, Taron Egerton, and arranged by Giles Martin. The collection promises one new song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which will be performed by both John and Egerton, while Egerton tackles beloved numbers like “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song,” and “Bennie And The Jets” on his own. For a first sampling from the set, Egerton shows off his pretty incredible Elton John take on the film’s title track, “Rocket Man,” in the video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elton John
TAGSELTON JOHNRocketmanTaron Egerton
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP