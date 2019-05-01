Taron Egerton Soars In The Video For His Faithful Rendition Of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While Elton John is currently taking his farewell tour, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, around the world, the rock legend is set to be in the public eye like never before this summer. The film Rocketman is set to open on in the US on May 31, with the Dexter Fletcher-directed film premiering at Cannes a couple weeks earlier. Following the success of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which went on to win four Academy Awards and grossing nearly a billion dollars globally, the bar is set pretty high for what Rocket Man could be if all things go right. And a big part of that hinges on the music.

On May 24, Interscope Records will release Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture, which features a host of Elton John/Bernie Taupin classics performed by the film’s star, Taron Egerton, and arranged by Giles Martin. The collection promises one new song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which will be performed by both John and Egerton, while Egerton tackles beloved numbers like “Tiny Dancer,” “Your Song,” and “Bennie And The Jets” on his own. For a first sampling from the set, Egerton shows off his pretty incredible Elton John take on the film’s title track, “Rocket Man,” in the video above.