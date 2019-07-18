Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tay-K’s ongoing trial took a bit of a turn Wednesday The rapper, whose government name is Taymor McIntyre, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery by threats Monday pertaining to a home invasion that took place in 2016. In addition, Tay-K pled not guilty to capital murder.

Now, the 19-year-old Texas-based rapper’s legal team is leaning toward an insanity plea. New Jersey fugitive investigator George Gyure testified in court Wednesday that after Tay-K was captured by police he told authorities he had swallowed a bottle of pills and started hearing voices in his head, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. However, local hospital evaluation results came back negative, though Tay-K was kept in a psychiatric ward just for a day.

It remains to be seen how Tay-K’s latest plea will go over in court. For those keeping tabs, the rapper’s also facing an additional aggravated robbery charge and capital murder for two other incidents that occurred after he was released from juvenile detention in 2017 and went on the run. Tay-K allegedly fatally shot a 23-year-old photographer in San Antonio in April of 2017, while beating and robbing a 65-year-old man the following month for no apparent reason. Authorities found Tay-K in June of 2017 in New Jersey after a manhunt. If convicted of capital murder, Tay-K would be automatically sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 40 years, according to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram.