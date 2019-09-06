If you happen to not know Tayla Parx by name, you’ve definitely heard her music before. She’s co-written two number one singles, for example: Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings,” as well as other songs from the Thank U, Next album. Since that record blew up earlier this year, so too has Parx, who since released her debut album We Need To Talk in April.

Now Parx has delivered an exclusive performance of “Me Vs. Us” as part of the Honda Stage performance series and in celebration of a re-release of the song as a part of a “remix pack.” Accompanied only by a guitarist, Parx’s vocals, which range from soulful subtlety and powerhouse domination, carry the track in a big way, proving that she’s much more than just a superlative songwriter.

Also in the video, Parx describes the meaning of the song, saying:

“‘Me vs. Us’ was a process of me saying, ‘I am falling for this person. I can’t believe it! I have emotions in there, and they’re going crazy, and I’m losing control, and I never felt that way!’ I used to actually be a little bit jealous of my friends who fall in love every other week. I just needed some reassurance, that’s what that song is about.”

Parx is dropping the “remix pack” at midnight on Friday. The four-track release will feature a remix of the song by Alan Walker, another by Afrojack and Jewelz & Sparks, an acoustic rendition, and the original version.

Watch Parx perform “Me Vs. Us” above.

We Need To Talk is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Tayla Parx is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.