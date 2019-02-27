Getty Image

It’s been not much over a year since Taylor Swift released her latest album, Reputation, in November 2017. Still, fans are seemingly desperate for new music, and this has resulted in some pretty wild theories rooted in wishful thinking. In October, there was a theory involving Scrabble pieces, and more recently, fans have been dissecting Swift’s recent Instagram posts in search of any sort of hint. For instance, fans think a photo of Swift sitting on a staircase holds some answers: 12 steps in the photo indicate 12 tracks on the album, and the fact that she’s seated on the seventh step is surely a sign that her seventh album is coming soon.

Taylor Swift is just like us in that she also uses the internet, and it appears that she has come across some of these theories. Now she has offered a response, and although it doesn’t confirm anything about her new music, it does confirm that she’s heard the rumors, and that she’s a good sport about the whole thing. On Instagram, she posted a photo of her cat Olivia, sitting upright with a funny and surprised or confused expression on its face, and she captioned the post, “She just read all the theories,” followed by the screaming cat face emoji.

Ultimately, there’s still no official word about what’s next from Swift, but maybe Swift addressing the theories at all is a positive sign. Either way, her most recent output is the recent Reputation tour documentary, so revisit our review of the film here.