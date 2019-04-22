Getty Image

Over the past few months, there has been an almost innumerable amount of rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and when she might be releasing new music. Swift herself has fueled the latest ones: Earlier this month, she started a countdown clock with an end date of April 26, which led many to fairly assume that she would be releasing a new song or something else that day. Now there’s some new evidence that should get fans excited, as it looks like she has a song on the way called “New Man.”

On the site for Phonographic Performance Limited, a UK-based music licensing company and performance rights organization, there is a listing for a song titled “New Man,” which will come up with a search for “TAYLOR SWIFT, BLOODPOP®.” The song is listed with a 2019 release date and length of 3:45, and is also credited to BloodPop.

Swift has extended her countdown to social media too, as she’s been sharing pastel-colored images every day for the past week or so. Today, she posted a photo of people holding pink and yellow handbags. In other Swift news, she was included in Time‘s list of the 100 most influential people this year, so read what Shawn Mendes wrote about her here.