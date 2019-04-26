Taylor Swift Announced A New Single With Brendan Urie Called ‘ME!’”

Getty Image

A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift began teasing what many suspected was a forthcoming release. The “Delicate” singer had been relatively silent on social media since her Reputation Tour had concluded last November. She had unexpectedly launched a countdown clock on her Instagram story and changed the icons of her various social media accounts from the austere black and white Reputation motif to pink and purple pastels. The ticker was counting down to midnight April 26. On Thursday, just a few hours before the big date, Swift revealed what she has in store for us.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces what will be revealed at midnight: "It's going to be a new song and music video!" The song is called "ME!" and it will feature @brendonurie. WE CAN'T WAIT! https://t.co/zJcGoGMulD #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/SbJtVfxnHZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

Speaking to ABC’s Robin Roberts outside the NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee, the 29-year-old singer announced that her countdown was leading up to “ME!” — a brand new song with Panic! at the Disco’s Brandon Urie called. The song will also be accompanied by a new video. “‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it,” Swift said of the new song.

The announcement comes at the tail end of what has been an eventful last few weeks for the singer. Earlier this month, Swift dawned the cover of Time‘s annual 100 most influential people issue. Many suspect the new song is the first single off what will be Swift’s seventh studio album.