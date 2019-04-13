Getty Image

Taylor Swift has been relatively quiet on social media since the end of her Reputation Tour. Now, the pop star has been teasing something big by posting vague hints on her social media. The posts have fans believing T-Swift’s seventh studio album is on the way, and will arrive on April 26th.

At midnight early Saturday, Swift posted an Instagram story of a stylized countdown clock, which has also taken over the pop star’s website. The countdown clock ends on April 26th, which fans speculate could mean the release date of new music.

The singer also changed her Instagram bio to read “4.26” with no other information. Swift’s social media icons were also changed to match the pastel clouds behind her countdown clock.

NEW TAYLOR SWIFT?!? She’s started a countdown clock for April 26th. pic.twitter.com/xN6W5nI1dQ — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) April 13, 2019

Later, Swift posted her first tweet since late December. It was a blurry image of a pink crystal-encrusted heart with a caption that simply reads, “4.26.”

The context of the photo is unclear, but the pop singer seems to be wearing the crystal heart as a ring.

Fans are noticing a recent distinct change in the style of Taylor’s Instagram photos compared to her Reputation era. Before her sixth studio album Reputation was released, the “Delicate” singer filled her social media with dark and dreary images. Now, Taylor has traded her dark and black theme for a bright pink one.

First posts of the era. TS6 / TS7 pic.twitter.com/DCgtvCDrCl — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) April 13, 2019

Last February, Taylor Swift sparked fan speculation after posting a stylized photo which seemingly signaled a new era of music. It appears fans were right to speculate the photo had a specific meaning, though we’re still short on details about what’s coming at the end of April.