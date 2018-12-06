Taylor Swift Made A Surprise Appearance At Jack Antonoff’s Benefit To Perform ‘Delicate’ Acoustic

Last night, New York City’s Town Hall played host to Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition Talent Show, a benefit event to support the titular Ally Coalition, which “highlights systemic inequality, organizations supporting LGBTQ youth, and opportunities for fans to engage.” Antonoff has plenty of connections in the music industry, so he was able to pull together a sweet lineup for the event, which included Lana Del Rey, Mitski, Rostam, Regina Spektor, Antonoff’s band Bleachers, and Hayley Kiyoko. The biggest surprise of the night came during Kiyoko’s set, when Taylor Swift made an unannounced appearance.

Swift joined Kiyoko on stage and together, the two (along with some other backing guitarists) ran through an acoustic rendition of Swift’s Reputation single “Delicate.” Swift’s appearance is also notable due to an online interaction the two previously had. Earlier this year, Kiyoko criticized Swift for only singing “about men in every single song and video.” Swift responded with a Tumblr post in support of Kiyoko, writing, “We should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art, and the fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has. It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.”

