Taylor Swift’s New Self-Shot ‘Delicate’ Video Is A Woodsy Vertical Selfie

03.30.18 37 mins ago

A couple weeks ago, Taylor Swift released a goofy and fun video (that some saw as a bit of a knock-off) for the Reputation song “Delicate,” in which she discovers she is invisible and proceeds to make funny faces, dance around in a myriad of silly ways, and otherwise enjoy the benefits of being imperceptible. Overall, it was a good video, but Swift has decided that she wants to take another crack at it.

On Thursday, she announced in a ten-second selfie video that she would be releasing a second video for the song at midnight, and now it’s arrived, exclusively on Spotify (check out a YouTube rip of the video above). It turns out that Swift’s teaser was actually a really good preview for the video, because it shares the same production value: Instead of a big-budget affair like the first “Delicate” clip, this one was self-shot by Swift with what appears to be the front-facing camera of her phone. The video simply shows Swift in a fall jacket, swaying around near some trees and singing the song into the camera.

And for those wondering how the camera is seemingly floating in mid air when both of her hands can be seen, I have to assume she used one of those waist-mounted rigs like Will Smith did near the beginning of his reign as Instagram’s new king.

Watch the new “Delicate” video above or on Spotify, revisit the first one here, and check out our timeline of Swift’s beef with Katy Perry here.

