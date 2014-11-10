Taylor Swift Gets Super Meta In Her ‘Blank Space’ Music Video

Taylor Swift is very aware of what you think about her: that she’s a jealous, man-hating she-demon who keeps John Mayer’s corpse in the same room as Olivia Benson’s cat food. Or something like that. She channeled the general public’s perception of her into the new “Blank Spaces” music video, which finds Swift living a life full of love, until her no-good man cheats on her. Then she gets stabby and golf club-y and dropping phone into water-y.
Do not mess with the T-Swift.
Two things. 1) God damn it if this lil diddy isn’t quite catchy. 2) TSwifty went full Cady Herron on homeboy’s dress shirts. Too bad he didn’t have the confidence of Regina George to rock it.
Taylor may be a sane, rational person. She, however, gives the impression of having a Blank Space both between her ears as well as between her legs.
She seems very self-aware with this album. Shake It Off (song and video) is one big meta “f the hater, ima be me” statement.
No. She is not self-aware. She’s self-important.
The video doesn’t exist. Do I imagine it?