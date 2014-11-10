Taylor Swift Gets Super Meta In Her ‘Blank Space’ Music Video

11.10.14 5 Comments

Taylor Swift is very aware of what you think about her: that she’s a jealous, man-hating she-demon who keeps John Mayer’s corpse in the same room as Olivia Benson’s cat food. Or something like that. She channeled the general public’s perception of her into the new “Blank Spaces” music video, which finds Swift living a life full of love, until her no-good man cheats on her. Then she gets stabby and golf club-y and dropping phone into water-y.

Do not mess with the T-Swift.

