Getty Image

Taylor Swift season just kicked into high gear.

Speaking to her fans on Instagram Live, the pop titan has unveiled a ton of information surrounding her upcoming plans. The biggest info is, of course, her new album’s title and release date. The record will be called Lover and will be released on August 23. The album will be preceded by another new single, following “ME!,” titled “You Need To Calm Down,” out tonight at midnight. A video for the song will be released in a couple weeks.

Swift noted that the album will feature 18 songs, her longest yet, and will have four different versions, each with different content, available at Target. She also announced a collaboration with designer Stella McCartney, which will be revealed soon. In general, Swift showed tremendous gratitude to her fans for showing such interest in the easter eggs and rollout mysteries, saying that it made her work that much more fun. There was even a cameo from one of her beloved cats.

Taylor Swift is following up 2017’s Reputation, an album that was her most tepidly received to date, but was balanced with an acclaimed tour that broke numerous records. What her next career turn has in store will be exciting to see.