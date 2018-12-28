Getty Image

Fans have been speculating that a new album from Taylor Swift could be on its way soon, and while that or may not be true, Swift did officially confirm another surprise that came completely out of nowhere: A couple weeks ago, she shared a trailer for her upcoming Netflix concert film that is set to hit the streaming platform on December 31. Now a brief clip from the movie has been shared, and in case you were doubting it for some reason, the film will feature a performance of “Shake It Off.” However, this rendition is special, since she is joined on stage by Reputation tour openers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

XCX previously talked about performing “Shake It Off,” which became a regular occurrence on tour, saying that she initially wasn’t confident in her dancing abilities: “I remember the first night I was just freaking out because I’d never done a dance routine live before, it’s just not my thing, it’s not where I come from, I’ve never really done that. So I was like freaking out, I was worried that I was f***ing up and Camila was like dragging me around the stage. I’ve got it down just enough now for it to not be terrible.”

Watch the clip above.