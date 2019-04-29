Getty Image

Taylor Swift finally gave a concrete hint about her next album via the new single “ME!,” the Brandon Urie-featuring track she dropped last week. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about Swift’s upcoming record, though, and her fans went looking for answers on her Instagram. Earlier this year, Swift started posting a series of photos with a similar aesthetic, and fans picked the pics apart, coming up with what they believed were hidden meanings about Swift’s forthcoming material. These theories were certainly well thought out, but now Swift herself has confirmed that they simply aren’t true.

During an appearance on Australia’s Hit FM, Swift addressed all the rumors her fans came up with, calling them “passionate” and saying that she wasn’t actually including any hidden meanings in her posts: “I really was just trying to change up my Instagram aesthetic to get ready for the new album. I really was just posting pastel pictures to try to go from a dark to a light, and kind of show them what the color scheme would be for the next album.”

While those hopes have been dashed, Swift fans have more new material to sink their teeth into beyond “ME!,” as she also recently performed at the Time 100 gala.