Every move Taylor Swift makes lately has sparked conspiracy theories. After posting a series of photos a few weeks ago, fans noticed number patterns in the objects featured in the photos — the palm trees, stairs, and fence holes appeared to be counting down to a reveal for a new era. The countdown turned out to be a bit of a letdown, but Swift might still be holding out for her big reveal.

For the last few weeks, the singer has been especially enamored of colorful filters. Compared to her busy months on tour, Swift seems to be posting a lot more on Instagram these days, and most of her posts have bokeh hearts, lens flares, and notable image editing. Some fans believe the new aesthetic to be hinting at a new era for her music, since we know Swift likes cohesive imagery for her albums — the snakes and gothic fonts of Reputation, the Polaroids of 1989.

Swift’s most recent posts have been inspired by rainbows and butterflies. In one Instagram caption, the singer notes the recent butterfly migration in Southern California, and since then, Swift has posted a few others featuring the butterfly emoji as a caption. I’d say maybe she’s teasing an album featuring the songs “Butterflies” and “Rainbow,” but another Grammy award-winner has those titles on lock.

If Swift is teasing anything, she’s remaining cryptic for now. Check out her recent Insta posts above and decide for yourself.