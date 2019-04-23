Taylor Swift Was Photographed Wearing What Looks Like TS7 Merch

Getty Image

The countdown has started — we’re only three days away from whatever Taylor Swift is gearing up to announce. With a new, highly curated aesthetic of rainbows, butterflies, and soft bokeh photography, Swift seems to be setting herself up to launch a new album era. She’s been dropping promotional images like breadcrumbs, delighting in fans’ anticipation and speculation.

And Swift may have dropped her biggest breadcrumb yet. On Monday night, Swift was photographed walking around New York City wearing a floral print cropped sweater. Eagle eyed fans quickly noticed that the sweater is emblazoned with Swift’s name on the sleeves, leading them to speculate that the merch is in support of her upcoming project. (You can see the white lettering on the sleeve in the photo above.)

Taylor Swift was seen today wearing #TS7Merch? 🌸 pic.twitter.com/Z9vrAWxlh3 — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) April 23, 2019

The ultra-feminine aesthetic definitely matches the images she’s been sharing to her Instagram lately. Swift is one of the most famous musicians on the planet right now, and although paparazzi still strike even when they’re not called, it feels unlikely that Swift would wear a sweatshirt with her own name on it if she didn’t want people to see her wear it. Either way, though, the sweatshirt is cute, and there’s no better way to get people talking about your merch than to break it out of the box for some pre-release modeling.