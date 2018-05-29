Getty Image

It was a big weekend for Taylor Swift fans in the UK, since she performed at BBC Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea, Wales. Some of them aren’t walking away from the weekend very pleased, though, as what happened after she got off stage is causing some controversy.

After her performance, she was interviewed by BBC presenter and DJ Greg James, and at the end of their conversation, he made a joke about Swift’s post-performance sweat and said, “It’s nice to see you. I think you need to have a shower now.” Swift responded in stride, saying, “I agree! And I’m not offended that you said that! There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good.”

#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she's told that she needs a shower… 😑 #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI — Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 27, 2018

Although Swift appeared to not be too bothered by the remark, her fans have had a very mixed set of reactions. Some people on Twitter have chalked it up as an example of Americans not getting British humor: