An Interviewer Told Taylor Swift She Should Shower And People Are Not Happy

#Taylor Swift
05.29.18 36 mins ago

Getty Image

It was a big weekend for Taylor Swift fans in the UK, since she performed at BBC Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea, Wales. Some of them aren’t walking away from the weekend very pleased, though, as what happened after she got off stage is causing some controversy.

After her performance, she was interviewed by BBC presenter and DJ Greg James, and at the end of their conversation, he made a joke about Swift’s post-performance sweat and said, “It’s nice to see you. I think you need to have a shower now.” Swift responded in stride, saying, “I agree! And I’m not offended that you said that! There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good.”

Although Swift appeared to not be too bothered by the remark, her fans have had a very mixed set of reactions. Some people on Twitter have chalked it up as an example of Americans not getting British humor:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 4 hours ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP