Spotify, with its millions of subscribers, is obviously doing a lot of things right, but that said, it’s never a good thing when Taylor Swift, perhaps the biggest artist on the planet, doesn’t have her music on your platform. That changed over the past year, though: Swift’s music became available on Spotify last summer, and a few weeks after its release, Reputation also found its way to Spotify.
It wasn’t an easy road to get to this point, though: Spotify CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek dropped by CBS This Morning today, and he said that he had to do a lot of convincing to get Swift’s music on the service.
“You stepped on some toes – the artists, let’s take Taylor [Swift] for instance, they thought they weren’t fairly compensated,” host Gayle King said. “So, you know, you bruised a lot of people’s feelings. Now you and Taylor are back together. She’s got a song, ‘Love Story,’ that says, ‘Baby, just say yes’ — is that what you did?”
Join The Discussion: Log In With