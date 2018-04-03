Spotify’s CEO Basically Begged Taylor Swift To Put Her Music On The Service

#Spotify #Taylor Swift
04.03.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Spotify, with its millions of subscribers, is obviously doing a lot of things right, but that said, it’s never a good thing when Taylor Swift, perhaps the biggest artist on the planet, doesn’t have her music on your platform. That changed over the past year, though: Swift’s music became available on Spotify last summer, and a few weeks after its release, Reputation also found its way to Spotify.

It wasn’t an easy road to get to this point, though: Spotify CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek dropped by CBS This Morning today, and he said that he had to do a lot of convincing to get Swift’s music on the service.

“You stepped on some toes – the artists, let’s take Taylor [Swift] for instance, they thought they weren’t fairly compensated,” host Gayle King said. “So, you know, you bruised a lot of people’s feelings. Now you and Taylor are back together. She’s got a song, ‘Love Story,’ that says, ‘Baby, just say yes’ — is that what you did?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spotify#Taylor Swift
TAGSspotifyTAYLOR SWIFT

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP