Spotify, with its millions of subscribers, is obviously doing a lot of things right, but that said, it’s never a good thing when Taylor Swift, perhaps the biggest artist on the planet, doesn’t have her music on your platform. That changed over the past year, though: Swift’s music became available on Spotify last summer, and a few weeks after its release, Reputation also found its way to Spotify.

It wasn’t an easy road to get to this point, though: Spotify CEO and co-founder Daniel Ek dropped by CBS This Morning today, and he said that he had to do a lot of convincing to get Swift’s music on the service.

.@Spotify CEO @eldsjal says he traveled many times to Nashville to talk to @TaylorSwift13 and her team about streaming and why it mattered. "I think she saw how streaming was growing. I think she saw that fans were asking for it." $SPOT pic.twitter.com/SS9WPTeV5O — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 3, 2018

“You stepped on some toes – the artists, let’s take Taylor [Swift] for instance, they thought they weren’t fairly compensated,” host Gayle King said. “So, you know, you bruised a lot of people’s feelings. Now you and Taylor are back together. She’s got a song, ‘Love Story,’ that says, ‘Baby, just say yes’ — is that what you did?”