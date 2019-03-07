Getty Image

A sad reality of being a superstar as famous as Taylor Swift is that not all the attention you receive is positive. There’s the media scrutiny, but on the opposite end of the spectrum, there is the potential for fans who like you too much, so much so that personal safety becomes a legitimate concern. Swift has dealt with stalkers before, and unfortunately, there’s some news on that front: Roger Alvarado, who previously served jail time for breaking into Swift’s Manhattan townhouse, was arrested for doing the same thing again.

Alvarado was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday after he allegedly climbed a ladder to access Swift’s second-floor patio, where he smashed a glass door to get inside. Fortunately, nobody was home at the time. This is at least the third time he was found at Swift’s home. One of those times, he was found sleeping in Swift’s bed after using her shower. Following that incident, which happened last April, Alvarado served six months in jail.

This comes shortly after Swift wrote a piece for Elle yesterday in which she addressed her concern over her safety following the Manchester Arena bombing and Las Vegas country festival shooting. She even mentioned her stalkers directly, writing, “My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things. Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”