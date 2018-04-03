Getty Image

When you are an artist as well-known as Taylor Swift, it’s likely that you have to deal with frightening fans regularly. Still, the case of Frank Andrew Hoover was particularly notable for the singer, as the man was arrested in 2016 after violating a restraining order when he was discovered following Swift from an Austin, Texas concert to the airport. He had also sent frightening emails to Swift’s father, threatening to “end all the Swifts on one day because I can’t stand that virus sh*t your daughter spread.”

Hoover will not be seeing any more jail time, though, as a judge has let him off with just probation. According to TMZ, Hoover will be on probation for ten years, including one year of GPS monitoring where he is not allowed to get within a mile of Swift. In addition, Hoover must Hoover complete psychological testing, complete substance abuse classes, and turn in all of his firearms and be subjected to random drug testing. If Hoover fails any of this, he would likely wind up in jail.

Swift is about to begin her major Reputation tour with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX in tow, and should feel better knowing Hoover has GPS tracking on him. Hopefully, this saga is behind her.