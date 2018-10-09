Getty Image

Taylor Swift rarely speaks about politics, but when she does, it has a significant impact. She supported Democratic political candidates in Tennessee in an Instagram post over the weekend, and the post has since drawn responses from conservative political commentators and President Donald Trump, among others. One of the politicians she praised was Phil Bredesen, the state’s Democratic candidate for Senate, and Bredesen has taken to Twitter to respond to Swift’s kind words.

Bredesen is thankful for Swift’s support, writing in a tweet over the weekend, “Thank you for the kind words, [Taylor Swift]. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9.”

He followed up that tweet yesterday with one directed at Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee’s Republican senator Marsha Blackburn, that cleverly references Swift lyrics: “[Blackburn], look what you made her do. [Taylor Swift] doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington.”

Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

.@VoteMarsha, look what you made her do. @taylorswift13 doesn’t like your little games and she wants Tennesseans to know that you’ve been in the swamp long enough. It’s time for some fresh air up in Washington. https://t.co/DC11TVODMh — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) October 8, 2018

Swift and Bredesen have also worked together in the past: Earlier this year, Bredesen posted an old group photo featuring the two and wrote, “In honor of #NationalPoliceWeek, here’s a #TBT from when [Taylor Swift] & I joined the TN Assoc. of Police to launch ‘Delete Online Predators,’ an education campaign to combat Internet crimes against children.”

In honor of #NationalPoliceWeek, here’s a #TBT from when @taylorswift13 & I joined the TN Assoc. of Police to launch “Delete Online Predators,” an education campaign to combat Internet crimes against children. pic.twitter.com/SOpoE2YclQ — Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) May 17, 2018

