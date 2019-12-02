Getty Image
Music

Another Tekashi 69 Associate Was Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Attempted Murder And Racketeering

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

It’s been a few months since Tekashi 69 testified against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack in their respective cases against the Nine Trey Blood set that backed Tekashi’s bid for rap stardom but the fallout of that case continues to settle even now. Independent journalist Matthew Russell Lee, who broke much of the news from Tekashi’s testimony, reports that yet another Nine Trey member has received a hefty sentence for his participation in the gang’s alleged racketeering.

Aaron “Bat” Young initially pled “guilty” to attempted murder, assault, possession of a firearm (illegal in the city of New York), conspiracy to distribute drugs, and racketeering back in April, but only received his sentence today at Manhattan’s Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse. Young was handed 20 years in prison, receiving a longer sentence than some of the gang’s other members thanks to the attempted murder charge; in January of 2018, Young allegedly tried to kill Shane “Snow Billy” Hardy, shooting him and telling another man he had “bodied him.” That man testified against Young as a witness for the prosecution.

Meanwhile, other members of the gang, such as Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones and Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, were given their sentences recently; Jones received over 11 years while Jordan was sentenced to 15. Nuke and Harv were also found guilty and await their sentencing. Tekashi will be sentenced later this month. He hopes to receive a reduced sentence for his cooperation and to be back on the street in early 2020 — and to be more popular than ever.

Check out more Tekashi 69 coverage here and find out what early 69 adopter Fat Joe thinks about the situation here.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
Crate Digging: Captain Cat, Relick, And More Bandcamp Albums From November
by: FacebookTwitter
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past
by: Twitter
These Standalone Podcast Episodes Will Make Holiday Travel A Breeze
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×