It’s been a few months since Tekashi 69 testified against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack in their respective cases against the Nine Trey Blood set that backed Tekashi’s bid for rap stardom but the fallout of that case continues to settle even now. Independent journalist Matthew Russell Lee, who broke much of the news from Tekashi’s testimony, reports that yet another Nine Trey member has received a hefty sentence for his participation in the gang’s alleged racketeering.

Aaron “Bat” Young initially pled “guilty” to attempted murder, assault, possession of a firearm (illegal in the city of New York), conspiracy to distribute drugs, and racketeering back in April, but only received his sentence today at Manhattan’s Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse. Young was handed 20 years in prison, receiving a longer sentence than some of the gang’s other members thanks to the attempted murder charge; in January of 2018, Young allegedly tried to kill Shane “Snow Billy” Hardy, shooting him and telling another man he had “bodied him.” That man testified against Young as a witness for the prosecution.

Judge Engelmayer: The government was justified in capping your sentence at 20 years. I cannot further reduce that sentence [given] the gravity of your crimes, particularly the near murder. I will now state the sentence I intend to impose… — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 2, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: I am not imposing a fine, I don't believe you have the ability to pay it. But I will impose an assessment of $100. The sentence as stated is imposed; I will dismiss all open counts… Mr Young, I want to wish you the best, I am deeply sympathetic — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 2, 2019

Meanwhile, other members of the gang, such as Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones and Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, were given their sentences recently; Jones received over 11 years while Jordan was sentenced to 15. Nuke and Harv were also found guilty and await their sentencing. Tekashi will be sentenced later this month. He hopes to receive a reduced sentence for his cooperation and to be back on the street in early 2020 — and to be more popular than ever.

