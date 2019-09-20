Court Transcripts Reveal Tekashi 69 Never Said Cardi B Was A Member Of The Nine Treys

A lot of headlines have emerged from Tekashi 69’s testimonies during his current trial, and one that stood out yesterday is that he supposedly identified Cardi B as a member of the Nine Treys gang, an allegation that Cardi denied. However, newly revealed court transcripts show that while Tekashi knew Cardi was a blood, he did not once specify that she was in the Nine Treys.

The transcripts were obtained by Complex, and the relevant section reads:

“Q. Now, you joined the Bloods specifically to advance your music career, correct?

A. Correct.

Q. You knew that was a way to gain attention?

A. No.

Q. You had never seen anybody join the Bloods and advance their music career before?

A. Not that I recall.

Q. You knew Cardi B was a blood, right?

A. Correct.

Q. You knew Cardi B had made music videos with Bloods members in the background of her, right?

A. Correct.

Q. You knew that before you started making these songs, right?

A. No, I didn’t pay attention.

Q. You didn’t know who Cardi B was before you joined the gang?

MR. LONGYEAR: Objection.

THE COURT: Overruled. He may answer.

A. I mean, I know — I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention to her at the time.

Q. You knew she was successful?

A. Correct.”

The fact that Cardi used to be in a gang is not new information. Cardi herself previously confirmed that she was a member of the Bloods, saying in a 2018 GQ profile, “When I was 16 years old, I used to hang out with a lot of… Bloods. I used to pop off with my homies. And they’d say, ‘Yo, you really get it poppin’. You should come home. You should turn Blood.’ And I did. Yes, I did. And something that — it’s not like, oh, you leave. You don’t leave. Stripping. changed my life. When I was a stripper, I didn’t give a f*ck about gangs, because I was so focused on making money.”

