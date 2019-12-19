Prior to Tekashi 69’s sentencing yesterday, the rapper was hopeful that he would be out of prison by early 2020, but sadly for him, that turned out not to be the case. He received a sentence of 24 months in prison (13 of which he has already served), and his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, says the rapper is “feeling a little down right now.”

Lazzaro told Hollywood Life, “He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.” He also said, “We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge’s hands. Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence.”

There is no appealing the sentence, according to Lazzaro, so it is final: “There’s no appeal and nothing else we can do, he will have to serve the rest of the sentence.”

Judge Hon. Paul A. Engelmayer told Tekashi during his sentencing yesterday, “I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today. […] Mr. Hernandez, the worst part is over. There is a great deal to be admired about you. You’ve learned a hard lesson here. I wish you very very well. We are adjourned.”